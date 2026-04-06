WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (4/6/2026): Houston, TX.

WWE is live tonight from “The Lonestar State.”
The April 6, 2026 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw airs this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 4/6 show:
- * Austin Theory vs. LA Knight
* Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh
* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Michin & B-Fab
* Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will be under same roof
* WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear
* Seth Rollins opens the show to respond to Gunther’s attack
Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.