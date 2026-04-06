Monday, April 6, 2026
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WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (4/6/2026): Houston, TX.

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE is live tonight from “The Lonestar State.”

The April 6, 2026 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw airs this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 4/6 show:

    * Austin Theory vs. LA Knight
    * Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh
    * Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Michin & B-Fab
    * Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will be under same roof
    * WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk to appear
    * Seth Rollins opens the show to respond to Gunther’s attack

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.

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