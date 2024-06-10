WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/10/2024): Toledo, OH.

The road to WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland begins winding down tonight.

WWE RAW returns from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio tonight, Monday, June 10, 2024 at 8/7c on the USA Network.

On tap for tonight’s show, which is the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland “go-home” show for the premium live event coming up this weekend at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow are the following matches:

WWE RAW (6/10/2024)

* Sami Zayn vs. Otis

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker

* Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage from Toledo, OH.