WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/10/2024): Toledo, OH.

The road to WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland begins winding down tonight.
WWE RAW returns from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio tonight, Monday, June 10, 2024 at 8/7c on the USA Network.
On tap for tonight’s show, which is the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland “go-home” show for the premium live event coming up this weekend at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow are the following matches:
WWE RAW (6/10/2024)
* Sami Zayn vs. Otis
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker
* Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE RAW results coverage from Toledo, OH.