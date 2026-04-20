WWE Raw Results – April 20, 2026

The fallout from WrestleMania 42 goes down tonight in “Sin City.”

WWE Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on Netflix, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Oba Femi Kicks Things Off

A long video recap of WrestleMania 42 kicks things off. We then shoot live inside the arena where fans are chanting Oba Femi’s name already. On cue, his theme hits and “The Ruler” emerges to a mega crowd reaction. He struts to the ring, says “The Ruler has arrived,” and leaves. That was it.

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors

A video featuring The Kabuki Warriors airs, with Asuka criticizing Iyo Sky for befriending Rhea Ripley and not showing her the proper respect. Back live, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky make their way to the ring for opening action, as the show heads into a pre-match commercial break.

Sky and Sane start off. The two lock up and Sky gets Sane in a waist lock. Sane reverses and the two reverse holds until Sane slams Sky down by Sky’s hair. Sane runs at Sky and Sky kicks Sane and Sane comes off the top rope and Sky ducks under and Sane taunts Ripley.

Sane stomps on Sky’s toes and takes Sky down with a head scissors. Sky rolls up Sane and Sane kicks out at two. Sane decks Sky and hits an underhook backbreaker on Sane. Ripley is tagged in and Sane is double teamed and covered and Sane kicks out at two.

Ripley slams down Sane and dropkicks her. Asuka is tagged in and she clocks Ripley and punches her. Ripley kicks Asuka back and Asuka counters and kicks Ripley a few times and then hits a running knee. Ripley kicks Asuka and covers her for a near fall. Ripley kicks Asuka and Sane distracts Ripley allowing Asuka to kick Ripley out of the ring

Sane is tagged in and she comes off the top turnbuckle and hits an Insane Elbow from the top of the ring post outside to the floor and we cut to a break. Back from a commercial break, Asuka mocks Sky and then goes back to striking Ripley.

Sane is tagged in and she kicks Ripley and puts her in a submission hold on the ropes. Asuka is tagged back in and she starts to work on Ripley’s left arm. Ripley punches out of the hold and Asuka sends Ripley into the corner and Sane cheap shots Ripley. Sane is tagged in and Ripley is double teamed and covered for a near fall.

Asuka is tagged back in and they try to double team Ripley but Ripley fights back and knocks Asuka out of the ring and hits Sane with a kick on the back of her neck. Asuka is tagged in and Sky is as well. Sky knocks Asuka down and strikes her with some chops. Sane gets in the ring and Sky takes both of them down with a double dropkick. Sky hits a bullet train attack to both Sane and Asuka on opposite ends of the ring.

Sane rolls out of the ring and Sky kicks Asuka and covers her and Asuka kicks out at two. Ripley is tagged in and Asuka is double teamed and Ripley covers Asuka and Sane breaks the pin – Asuka kicks out too. Ripley sets up for Riptide but Asuka counters. Sane is tagged in and Ripley is double teamed.

Sane covers Ripley and Sky breaks the pin. Asuka and Sky start battling, Sky knocks Asuka out of the ring. Sane attacks Sky and throws Sky into the ropes and Sky suicide dives onto Asuka. Ripley tags Sky and then hits a Riptide on Sane. Sky hits Over the Moonsault and they get the win.

Winner: Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley

Backstage With Penta, Je’Von Evans & Ethan Page

Backstage, Penta is with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Pearce congratulates Penta on his win at WrestleMania. Je’Von Evans pops in and tells Penta that while Penta won, Evans should have won. Penta says they can run it back sometime and tells Evans they stole the show.

“All Ego” Ethan Page from NXT comes by and is announced as RAW’s newest superstar. Page says he wants the Intercontinental Championship and says Evans shouldn’t get another shot. Pearce says they should settle it in the ring tonight.

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes Talk In The Ring

We see CM Punk walking backstage and he walks out to the ring with no music and with just some spotlights on him. Punk stands at the entryway and looks around. He gets ready and poses and his music hits and Punk walks down to the ring.

Punk gets in the ring and stands in the middle of the ring and looks at the mat for a minute and start speaking. He says he’s dealt with a lot of loss lately – talks about losing his wrestling friends and peers and talks about losing his dog in November.

Punk gives a shout out to the people behind the scenes that make the show run. Punk talks about his loss last night and talks about how the fans help him get through these losses. Punk thanks everyone for helping him process all this grief and he knows the fans will help him get over his loss from last night.

Punk talks about how he wasn’t meant to be a champion but he always stayed ready and he earned it. He says if he didn’t stay ready, Jey Uso would be in his place right now. Punk says even though he lost last night he’s still smiling because he’s still the best in the world. He says last night wasn’t his night but he’s going to stay ready because he may get another opportunity.

Cody Rhodes’ music plays and Rhodes makes his way out. Rhodes’ face is all banged up from his match with Randy Orton over the weekend. Rhodes gets in the ring and Punk is all smiles and examines Rhodes’ black eye and bruised up face.

Punk asks Rhodes if he went over his time and that he was just leaving. Rhodes tells him not to leave and says RAW is Punk’s time. Rhodes says he wasn’t expecting Punk to react to losing like this and he expected Punk to freak out. Rhodes says he’s glad Vegas gave Punk the flowers Punk deserved and then says he doesn’t know what to do.

Rhodes says he feels like a loser and Punk asks if Rhodes is saying he should feel like a loser because Punk lost his match and Rhodes won his match. Punk says Rhodes isn’t a loser and tells Rhodes that Rhodes beat a legend. Punk says Orton is Rhodes’ friend and that’s why he feels like a loser.

Punk says Rhodes is a winner and Punk is a loser. Punk tells Rhodes to keep winning because he’s going to stay ready and eyes up Rhodes’ championship belt and drops the mic and leaves the ring. Rhodes calls for Punk and tells Punk to “just say when”.

Finn Bálor With A Message For Judgment Day

Finn Bálor cuts a promo on The Judgement Day in a pre-recorded promo. Bálor says he expected betrayal from Dominik Mysterio but he didn’t expect this from JD McDonagh. He says he brought McDonagh into this business and he’ll take him out tonight.

Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans

We head to the ring for our next match of the evening. Following the ring entrances, we get the bell, Page and Evans lock up. Page gets Evans in a headlock and then takes Evans down with a shoulder check. Evans flies around the ring and rolls up Page for a near fall.

Evans dodges a bunch of moves by flying around and then hits a springboard stunner and sends Page into the corner. Page punches Evans and then mounts Evans and delivers some punches to Evans. Page hits Evans with some elbows and drives Evans to the mat with a back breaker.

Evans kicks Page from the mat and then chops Page. Evans punches Page and Evans runs into a punch from Evans. Page drops Evans with a back elbow and covers him for a near fall. Evans gets locked in a chin lock and Evans powers out of the hold and drives Page into the corner.

Evans dropkicks Page and then hits a springboard hurricanrana. Page rolls out of the ring and Evans flies over the ropes taking out Page and we cut to a break. The show returns and we see Evans and Page punching each other in the middle of the ring. Page slams down Evans and drives some knees into Evans’ back.

Evans punches Page and chops him. Page kicks Evans in the face grounding him. Evans tosses Page out of the ring and flies through the ropes and takes out Page. Back in the ring, Evans punches Page and kicks him in the corner. Evans hits a springboard crossbody and covers Page and Page kicks out at two. Evans climbs the ropes and Page gets to him and punches him.

Both men are on the top turnbuckle and Page is knocked down. Page tosses Evans off the top rope to the mat and then hits a powerslam and covers Evans and Evans kicks out at two. Evans counters another powerslam and sends Page out of the ring.

Evans kicks Page and backflips off the apron and then drives Page into the ring post. Evans kicks Page onto the announce desk. Rusev shows up and he and Evans go at it. Evans jumps over the barricades and takes out Rusev. Back in the ring, Page hits Twisted Grin and gets the win.

Winner: Ethan Page

Rusev Attacks

After the match, Rusev gets in the ring and beats up Evans. Rusev locks Evans in The Accolade. Penta runs out and makes the save and starts kicking Rusev.

Penta drops Rusev and climbs the ropes, Page gets on the apron and pushes Penta off the top rope and Rusev kicks Penta with the Mashka Kick. Page applauds Rusev and leaves. Rusev locks Penta in The Accolade and poses with Penta’s Intercontinental Championship.

Backstage With The Judgment Day

The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh & Roxanne Perez) walks backstage as they’re set to celebrate Liv Morgan beating Stephanie Vaquer on Saturday.

Sol Ruca Crashes Liv Morgan’s WWE Women’s World Title Celebration

We cut to ringside, Paige and The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) are sitting in the front row. The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh & Roxanne Perez) then comes out to the ring.

Morgan circles the ring as the rest of The Judgement Day clap for her. You deserve it chants start and Morgan says that’s the smartest thing Vegas says and says she’s the greatest champion of all time. Morgan has some people she wants to thank – she thanks her Judgement Day family.

She tells them they’re her rock and she loves them. She also thanks Stephanie Vaquer and says they beat the hell out of each other and that Vaquer woke up a feeling in her that she hadn’t felt in a long time. She says this is her division and her show, and her women’s world championship.

Sol Ruca’s music hits and she comes out interrupting Morgan. Ruca gets in the ring and grabs a microphone. Ruca apologizes for interrupting and tells Morgan that Morgan is an inspiration to her. Ruca says Morgan is the top woman in the division.

Morgan tells Ruca that she has some nerve interrupting her. Morgan says she appreciates the kind words, but Ruca is no Liv Morgan. Morgan tells Ruca to get out of her ring. Ruca says she isn’t here to pick a fight but she won’t back down from a fight either. Adam Pearce comes out and issues a match between Ruca and Morgan.

Liv Morgan vs. Sol Ruca

Morgan charges at Ruca and Ruca dodges Morgan by flipping around her. Morgan kicks Ruca and rolls her up and Ruca reverses and Morgan kicks out. Ruca kicks Morgan after countering a headscissors. Ruca slams into Morgan in the corner and tries a standing Moonsault but Morgan gets her knees up.

Ruca rolls to the apron and tries to springboard into the ring but Morgan trips her up. Morgan kicks and stomps on Ruca. Ruca is sent to the corner and Morgan slams into ther. Morgan kicks Ruca in the corner and then dropkicks Ruca. Morgan covers and Ruca kicks out.

Morgan kicks Ruca and Ruca fights back and slams Morgan to the mat. Morgan punches Ruca in the gut and then knees her several times. Ruca hits Morgan with an X-Factor and Morgan rolls out of the ring. Morgan hits a moonsault off the apron onto Morgan and we get a commercial break.

When the show returns, Morgan punches Ruca and suplexes her. Morgan goes for the Three Amigos and Ruca reverses the third one and suplexes Morgan back. Ruca and Morgan punch each other in the middle of the ring. Ruca kicks Morgan and uppercuts her.

Morgan is taken down by some elbows and Ruca hits a German Suplex on Morgan. Ruca climbs the corner and hits a missile dropkick on Morgan. Ruca hits a running knee and covers Morgan for a near fall. Ruca climbs up on the turnbuckle and comes off the top rope into a codebreaker by Morgan.

Morgan covers Ruca and Ruca kicks out. Morgan goes for Oblivion but Ruca counters and hits a Sol Snatcher on Morgan and Morgan rolls out of the ring. Ruca hits a roundoff backhandspring over the ropes onto Rodriguez and Perez who are tending to Morgan.

Zaria comes out of nowhere and takes out Ruca outside the ring while the ref checks on Morgan. Zaria leaves and Ruca almost gets counted out and slowly gets in the ring. Morgan hits Oblivion immediately and gets the win.

As Morgan leaves with Rodriguez and Perez, Stephanie Vaquer comes out. Morgan and Vaquer stand face to face at the entryway.

Winner: Liv Morgan

“Thank You, Brock!”

A highlight reel type video plays with WWE Superstars talking about Brock Lesnar and clips from some of his WWE and UFC moments air.

In The Ring With The Vision, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins & The Street Profits

We cut back to the ring, Paul Heyman comes out with The Vision duo of Logan Paul & Austin Theory. Heyman gets on the mic and says he has a whole speech prepared but today’s RAW has thrown him off a bit. Heyman says WrestleMania is always a time to expect the unexpected.

Heyman says this year was no different and brings up how CM Punk came out here earlier and was all bubblegum and happiness. Heyman is pissed Punk have kudos to production when production hasn’t removed Brock Lesnar from the now, in the opening credits to the forever part because Lesnar is gone.

Heyman wants to talk about the now and says Paul and Theory have elevated the tag team division. Heyman says Paul has a personal message for everyone and hands the mic to Paul.

Paul says the only reason that The Usos and LA Knight stole the victory was because of iShowSpeed. Paul says he is sick of these YouTubers and streamers coming into his business to try to do what he does. Paul says he hates these outsiders and nothing that happened in their match matters because iShowSpeed has left with an imprint of Paul’s fist in his face and he and Theory are still champs.

Theory and Paul pose with their tag titles. Heyman says they need to take a moment to realize the magnificent favour Gunther did for him. Heyman says he’s willing to repay whenever Gunther is ready. Heyman then welcomes back Bron Breakker. Breakker comes down to the ring and hugs Paul and Theory and then gets the mic from Heyman.

Breakker talks about how a year ago, he became the leader of The Vision because Seth Rollins was too weak. Breakker says his favourite part of WrestleMania is watching Rollins get so close to beating Gunther and for him to ruin it all for Rollins. Breakker tells Rollins he is coming after him and will be attacking him every chance he gets.

Seth Rollins’ music plays, Theory, Paul and Breakker prep for him but Rollins comes from behind and clobbers Breakker with a chair and takes out Paul. Theory punches Rollins and Paul gets back in the ring and they both start punching Rollins. The Street Profits come out and run to the ring. Angelo Dawkins attacks Paul and Montez Ford goes after Theory.

Dawkins and Ford toss The Vision out of the ring. Ford suicide dives onto Theory and Paul. Dawkins and Ford battle Theory and Paul into the crowd. In the ring, Breakker goes after Rollins but Rollins attacks Breakker. Breakker spears Rollins and then stands on Rollins’ neck. Breakker rips off Rollins’ shirt and spears Rollins again.

Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh

A video promo for JD McDonagh plays and he replies to Finn Balor calling him out earlier. McDonagh says he always took bullets for Balor and all Balor did was talk down to him.

Balor clotheslines McDonagh out of the ring before the bell even rings. McDonagh throws Balor into the barricades and Balor tosses McDonagh over the barricades into the crowd. The battle through the crowds.

The fights get back into the ring and the bell rings. Balor chops McDonagh a few times in the corner and McDonagh hits Balor with a high elbow. McDonagh punches Balor a few times and Balor rolls out of the ring onto the apron.

Balor kicks McDonagh from the apron and climbs the ropes and goes for a Coup de Grace but McDonagh dodges it and we cut to a break. Back to the match, Balor elbows McDonagh and takes McDonagh down with an elbow. Balor punches McDonagh down and stomps down on McDonagh’s sternum.

Balor connects with a SlingBlade. McDonagh rolls up Balor and Balor kicks out. McDonagh headbutts Balor and covers him for a near fall. McDonagh goes for a Moonsault and Balor gets his feet up. Balor knocks down McDonagh and hits Coup de Grace and gets the win.

After the match, Dominik Mysterio runs in and assaults Balor. Mysterio goes for 6-1-9 but Balor gets to Mysterio and strikes him. Balor goes for Coup de Grace but McDonagh saves Mysterio.

Winner: Finn Balor

Backstage With Gunther

Jackie Redmond talks to Gunther backstage. Redmond asks Gunther if he knew about Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman having a hand in his match.

Gunther says he isn’t aligned with Heyman and that Heyman owes him a favour. LA Knight approaches Gunther and congratulates him. Knight tells Gunther that he has eyes on the top gold as well.

Backstage With Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky talk backstage. Ripley tells Sky to handle her business here as she has to go to SmackDown as the new champ. The two say their goodbyes. Sky leaves and Ripley starts walking and Liv Morgan is sitting on a crate and tells Ripley she’ll see her around.

Roman Reigns Closes The Show

It’s main event (segment) time!

In the parking lot, Roman Reigns arrives. He makes his way out to the ring. Before coming out, he sees The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) backstage and invites them out with him. Reigns gets on the mic and asks Las Vegas to acknowledge him.

Reigns says he was going to keep it simple tonight but then he ran into his cousins and he wants to discuss some family business. Reigns says he misses having The Usos full trust and admiration and he misses doing business with them.

He says when they’re separated they’re weak but together they’re unstoppable. He reminds Jey Uso that he’s Main Event Jey Uso, the YEET man but he has washed up rappers trying to get to him and that’s because they were separated. Reigns says they ran the WWE for four years when they were together. Reigns asks The Usos to be his blood and stand with him and not serve him.

Jimmy says Reigns will always be their Tribal Chief and they both salute to Reigns. Jacob Fatu’s music hits and he makes his way out. Fatu gets in the ring and stand across from Reigns. Reigns says it’s been a while since he’s seen Fatu and he believes Fatu is out here to acknowledge him. Fatu says that’s not the reason and Reigns asks if the reason is that Fatu wants his title.

Fatu says he needs the title and he doesn’t just want it. Fatu says he doesn’t want to be the Tribal Chief but he wants everything The Tribal Chief has and he’ll do anything for his family even if it means going through Reigns. Fatu challenges Reigns to a match at Backlash.

Reigns agrees and says he wants all those things for Fatu and asks Fatu if he can handle the burden of being a champion. Reigns tells Fatu if he doesn’t beat him, can he handle acknowledging Reigns. Reigns says he’ll give Fatu till next week to decide if he’s ready. Reigns drops his mic and he and The Usos leave the ring.