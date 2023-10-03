WWE RAW Results – October 2, 2023

The road to WWE Fastlane 2023 begins winding down tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network, LIVE from the SAP Center in San Jose, California with the Fastlane 2023 “go-home show.”

On tap for tonight’s show is GUNTHER and Tommaso Ciampa’s contract signing for WWE Fastlane 2023, “Senor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso, Miz TV featuring Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods vs. Ivar of The Viking Raiders, Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax, as well as Becky Lynch (C) vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Title.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, October 2, 2023 at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (10/2/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get us started.

Rhea Ripley Returns, Top Women’s Contenders Brawl

We shoot live inside the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. where at the top of the entrance ramp we see Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in the middle of a wild brawl as referees rush to the scene.

They continue to brawl down to the ringside area, and then in the ring. Nia beats down Baszler some more and then Raquel Rodriguez’s theme hits. She makes her way out and dukes it out with Jax, who ends up beating her down as well.

Now the theme for Rhea Ripley hits and “Mami” sprints to the ring to make her long-awaited WWE return. She beats Nia Jax down and then Baszler and Rodriguez re-enter the mix. Security hits the ring and Ripley starts taking them out with Rip-Tides.

Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Judgment Day

From there, Ripley hangs in the ring and gets on the mic. She says “Mami has returned to Raw!” and then says she’s not leaving the ring because she’s got more business to deal with. She calls The Judgment Day out.

“Senor” Money In The Bank Damian Priest and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio make their way down to the ring. Michael Cole informs us on commentary about rumors of Finn Balor not being here, which he says appear to be confirmed by his absence.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break. When we return, she talks about how she’s the one who has to come up with plans to keep things afloat. She says she was gone for a couple of weeks and things went crazy within The Judgment Day.

Ripley then gets in Damian Priest’s face and says she left the responsibility of The Judgment Day with him. She says he failed. She talks about some of the things that went wrong in her absence, such as Dominik Mysterio losing his NXT North American Championship.

She mentions the Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso problem and how they’re a threat to the tag titles he and Finn Balor hold. Priest says with all due respect, Ripley isn’t saying anything he doesn’t already know. He says when push comes to shove, he’ll be the one who shoves harder.

Priest says he’s still got his titles and his briefcase. He says he’s not pointing fingers but asks where Dom’s title is. Didn’t she literally just explain how he lost it because Priest didn’t do what she said? Ripley tells Dom if he doesn’t come home with the NXT North American title, don’t bother coming home.

Jey Uso Confronts The Judgment Day

Before anyone can say anything else, we hear the theme for “Main Event” Jey Uso. “Just him, Uce. Day one ish.” Ya know. He settles in the ring and mocks The Judgment Day. He says it looks like there’s a new Tribal Chief on Raw in Rhea Ripley. He says she’s got bigger balls than Roman Reigns ever did.

Priest says he’s sick of Jey’s mouth. He gets in Jey’s face. Dom stops him. Dom goes to talk and the fans boo him like crazy, as you’d expect. It’s hard to hear what he says, but it looks like he’s volunteering to take care of Jey to prove something to ole’ “Mami.” Ripley and Priest head to the ringside area.

Dom and Jey remain in the ring. The fans chant to Jey, “Whoop his ass! Whoops his ass!” They are left alone in the ring and Jey super kicks him. From behind, JD McDonagh attacks Uso. Uso starts fighting back but then Dom takes him out. The two stomp him out as Priest and Ripley look on from ringside. They call Priest into the ring.

As Priest nears the ring, the theme for Cody Rhodes hits and out comes “The American Nightmare.” Cody hits his trademark spots on everyone in sight and clears the ring of The Judgment Day guys.

Adam Pearce comes out and says at Fastlane it will be Cody and Jey taking on Balor and Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships. And that is official!

Alpha Academy vs. Imperium

We see media coverage of Jade Cargill’s WWE signing and then we shoot back inside the SAP Center where we hear Alpha Academy’s theme music. Out comes the duo of Chad Gable and Otis accompanied by Maxxine Dupri. They head to the ring for tag-team action against Imperium.

As the duo make their way down to the ring, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, Imperium’s theme hits and out comes Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, without GUNTHER, who Michael Cole will be doing a contract signing with Tommaso Ciampa later tonight.

The duo settle in the ring and their music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest. Kaiser and Gable kick things off for their respective teams. Kaiser establishes the lead over Gable and then arrogantly tags in Vinci and tells him not to screw things up.

Gable immediately takes over on offense and Kaiser doesn’t look happy. Otis tags in and launches Gable over the ropes. Gable splashes onto Imperium at ringside as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the match continues. When we return, after some back-and-forth action, we see Imperium pick up the win.

Winners: Imperium

Becky Lynch Won’t Be Competing Tonight, But Tegan Nox Will Be

We shoot to footage of Becky Lynch’s tough fought battle at No Mercy. When it wraps up, we’re informed that due to the laceration Lynch suffered, she will not be able to defend her NXT Women’s Championship tonight against Tegan Nox as scheduled.

After that, we go backstage where Tegan Nox and Adam Pearce are approached by Chelsea Green, who boasts about being a champion and how some, like Nox, simply aren’t championship material. Nox suggests a match between the two tonight, since Lynch can’t compete, to see who truly is championship material.

Adam Pearce likes that idea. In fact, he likes it so much that it’s official. For tonight. After this, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Bronson Reed vs. Cedric Alexander

As we settle back in from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of Bronson Reed’s theme. Out comes the big man for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is his opponent, Cedric Alexander.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this squash, I mean, evenly contested match-up. Alexander runs at Reed straight out of the gate and works over the bigger man in the corner.

Reed shoves him off like he’s nothing. Alexander comes off the top with a big axe handle and then knocks Reed to the floor. He dives and splashes onto Reed on the floor. Maybe this is a competitive match! Alexander hits a dive over the top-rope to take out Reed on the floor again.

Back in the ring, Alexander runs into a big back elbow from Reed. He tries for a springboard and runs into a big forearm from Reed. Reed then runs over Alexander, hits a senton and heads to the top-rope for his Tsunami for the win. Okay, not THAT competitive. You might call this a time filler, but it only filled two minutes.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Backstage With Adam Pearce & Drew McIntyre

We shoot backstage to Adam Pearce on the phone. He closes his phone and we see Drew McIntyre walk up. Pearce mentions his segment on Miz TV tonight. McIntyre says he’s got some things to say.

Pearce then asks if he’s okay, saying he doesn’t want to over-step. McIntyre asks if he’s gonna come down on him for not saving Jey Uso. He says he doesn’t recall anyone saving him when The Bloodline was running rampant. We head to another commercial break.

WWE Fastlane Contract Signing

When we return from the break, Adam Pearce is in the ring, which is decked out for the contract signing between Tommaso Ciampa and GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown set for WWE Fastlane 2023.

Ciampa’s theme hits and out he comes to the ring with a ton of energy. He settles inside and then Pearce introduces the reigning, defending, record-holding longest I-C champ in WWE history. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett talk about him having an invincible aura around him as of late.

Tommaso starts off, hyped up, explaining how his family will be sitting front row next week when he makes a dream he’s had since he was a 5-year old boy come true. He talks about GUNTHER getting opportunity after opportunity whereas he had to earn the few he has received.

GUNTHER references Ciampa calling this the biggest moment of his career and then asks if that’s true, why did he dress in a t-shirt and jeans. He says that tells him everything he needs to know already. He boasts being the greatest and longest reigning I-C champ of all-time.

Ciampa tells GUNTHER he sounds confident for someone whose world is about to crumble around him. GUNTHER tells him to never interrupt him again. Ciampa brings up GUNTHER not signing the papers yet. He says they can always change it so the match is tonight. Pearce makes it official for tonight. The two start brawling.

The Judgment Day & JD McDonagh Backstage

Now we shoot backstage to The Judgment Day locker room. Priest is complaining about Adam Pearce. JD McDonagh says one word and Priest yells and asks why he’s talking to him. Ripley talks about dividing and conquering, as does McDonagh. Priest likes the idea but wants to think on it first. He walks off.

Xavier Woods vs. Ivar

Back inside the SAP Center, we hear the familiar sounds of The New Day’s theme music. Xavier Woods makes his way out and begins heading to the ring for our next match of the evening. On that note, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Kofi Kingston is shown having some fun with Wade Barrett as he joins the gang on special guest commentary. The Viking Raiders theme hits and out comes Ivar accompanied by Valhalla.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Woods immediately takes it to Ivar, but the bigger man quickly shifts the offensive momentum in his favor, squashing Woods with his big ass with a butt-splash out of the corner.

We see some more back-and-forth action and then Woods wins with a roll-up out of nowhere. After the match, Ivar attacks Woods. Kofi Kingston hits the ring to make the save but Ivar ends up beating them both down. He hits a top rope moonsault on them both.

Winner: Xavier Woods

Michael Cole Gets Real With Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

Cole and Barrett introduce a lengthy video package looking at the recent history between Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura leading up to their Last Man Standing match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Fastlane.

The package wraps up, we see Seth Rollins walking the hallways backstage. He is up next, when we return. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

When we return, Michael Cole is standing in the ring. He introduces Rollins and “The Visionary” makes his way down to the ring as the fans loudly sing along with his entrance tune. Cole talks to Rollins about being the puppeteer throughout his career. He says right now he’s the puppet.

Cole asks if Rollins realizes what is going to happen on Saturday. He asks Rollins about his back and why he’s putting himself through this. Rollins asks how long Cole has been at the commentary desk. Cole says 26 years. Rollins asks how many shows he’s missed in that time. Cole says two.

Rollins says Cole should get it then. He’s addicted, too. He says he owes everything to the ring. If Fastlane is his last dance, he’s gonna leave it all in the ring one last time. Nakamura cuts him off on the big screen. He tells Rollins no one believes him anymore. He says he’s using his back for sympathy.

As he continues talking, we hear the crowd roar. Nakamura appears behind Rollins and takes him out. As he stands over Rollins in the ring, we see him on the big screen counting to ten in English. Rollins makes it to his feet before the count of ten, but barely, and then Nakamura beats him in his injured back with a chair.

Nakamura sits down in the chair and stares as the Nakamura on the big screen gets to the count of nine this time before Rollins slowly gets back to his feet. Nakamura slams Rollins back-first through the chair and then hits him with his finisher again. He picks a mic up and counts to ten live in the ring in English as Rollins stays down. He poses with the title.

Chelsea Green vs. Tegan Nox

We shoot backstage and we see Tegan Nox stretching when Becky Lynch walks up in a sling. She says she wanted to defend her title tonight. She tells her when she’s better they’re gonna fight. Natalya walks up and tells Nox they got off on the wrong foot. She hopes they can start on a new page.

Back in the arena, Chelsea Green’s theme hits and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions heads to the ring accompanied by Piper Niven. As she settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, Tegan Nox is in the middle of finishing up her ring entrance, in progress. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Nox jumps into the early offensive lead over Green. Nox heads to the top-rope, but Piper Niven heads up for a distraction.

Natalya’s theme hits and down she comes to back Piper off. Nox hits a top-rope senton and then the Shiniest Wizard for the pin fall victory. After the match, Nattie raises Tegan’s hand.

Winner: Tegan Nox