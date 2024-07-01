WWE Raw Update For Tonight, Dominik Mysterio/Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes, More

– Sonya Deville has a vested interest in tonight’s Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier match between Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile on WWE Raw. Ahead of the show, Deville wrote via X, “Let’s see what you got, Zoey Stark …”

– As always, Cody Rhodes surfaced on X to start off the month by sharing a graphic with his booking dates with WWE for the month of July. Check out the schedule for “The American Nightmare” this month below.

– WWE is continuing in the Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio direction, as seen by every show since Morgan captured the WWE Women’s World Championship. As she continues to pursue “Daddy Dom-Dom,” the women’s wrestling star is now promoting new merchandise with the two of them kissing being featured on a new t-shirt, which has been made available via WWE Shop.

– On Monday, WWE released the latest installment of their “WWE Top 25” digital series, which looks back at the most explosive June highlights from Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.