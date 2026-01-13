WWE Raw Viewership For January 5, 2026

How did WWE Raw: Stranger Things Night draw last week on Netflix?

Let’s find out!

The January 5 edition of Raw recorded 3.2 million global views on Netflix.

The episode finished ranked tenth worldwide for the week, while landing at number six on the U.S. chart.

Notably, this marked Raw’s first appearance on the global rankings since the December 8 episode. The show had been absent from the worldwide chart in recent weeks due to stiff competition from Netflix programming.

The return of Stranger Things content, including its upcoming final season and renewed interest in past seasons, was cited as a major factor that previously pushed Raw out of the global top ten.

WWE Raw on 1/5 featured a “Stranger Things Night” theme and served as the one-year anniversary episode of the show on Netflix.