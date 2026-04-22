WWE Received Over $10 Million In Incentives For WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas

World Wrestling Entertainment received significant financial incentives to bring WrestleMania 42 to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year, further highlighting the event’s massive economic impact. According to a report from POST Wrestling, WWE was paid a $6 million site fee by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, marking an increase from the $5 million the company received for WrestleMania 41 at the same venue. In addition to that, WWE also secured $4,314,821 in tax credits from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, slightly higher than the $4,240,456 granted the previous year. Combined, these figures total more than $10 million in incentives tied to hosting WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium.

WrestleMania 42 was originally scheduled to take place in New Orleans before being moved to Las Vegas, making Allegiant Stadium the first venue to host back-to-back WrestleMania events. WWE has already touted the show as one of the highest-grossing events in company history, and the stacked two-night card delivered several major moments across both evenings.

Night One featured a series of high-profile developments, including Paige’s return to WWE, where she replaced Nikki Bella and teamed with Brie Bella to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Becky Lynch defeated AJ Lee to reclaim the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, while Liv Morgan captured the Women’s World Championship from Stephanie Vaquer. Elsewhere, Seth Rollins defeated Gunther, and Jacob Fatu picked up a major win over Drew McIntyre in their Unsanctioned Match. The night also included an emotional moment as Bianca Belair announced her pregnancy with Montez Ford, before the show closed with Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton in a brutal main event that ended with Orton delivering a punt kick after the bell.

Night Two was headlined by Roman Reigns defeating CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship, closing the show standing tall alongside his family. Rhea Ripley regained the WWE Women’s Championship by defeating Jade Cargill, while Trick Williams captured the United States Championship from Sami Zayn in his first main roster title win. Penta retained the Intercontinental Championship in a chaotic ladder match, and Finn Balor defeated Dominik Mysterio. The event also featured Oba Femi defeating Brock Lesnar in what appeared to be Lesnar’s retirement match, as he left his boots and gloves in the ring and embraced Paul Heyman while the crowd chanted in appreciation.

With strong financial backing from local authorities and a stacked card delivering headline moments, WrestleMania 42 further cemented Las Vegas as a premier destination for WWE’s biggest annual event.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and business updates.