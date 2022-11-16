WWE Registers Trademark for New Ring Name

WWE filed a trademark registration for a new ring name on November 10, 2022, under a variety of categories, including “education and entertainment.”

According to the USPTO listing, the new application is for the name Oba Femi. The trademark description, according to the listing, is:

“OBA FEMI™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

There is currently no information on who Oba Femi is.