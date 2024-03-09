WWE Registers Trademark For Two Ring Names

WWE has filed for additional ring name-related trademarks.

On March 7, the company registered the trademarks “Shawn Spears” and “Dijak” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description of the trademark.

“Mark For: DIJAK™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Spears had been in and out of WWE for years, having signed a developmental contract in 2006 and working briefly on the company’s ECW brand in 2008 and 2009. Before joining the main roster, Spears competed in NXT under the name Tye Dillinger. He left in 2019, then went to AEW before finishing up last year, only to return to WWE last month under the Spears name.

Prior to joining WWE in 2017, Dijak established himself as Donovan Dijak in ROH. He later worked as Dominik Dijakovic in NXT and joined the main roster as T-Bar, only to return to NXT in November 2022.