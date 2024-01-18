WWE Registers Trademarks For Two Ring Names

WWE has filed for additional NXT-related trademarks.

On January 16, the company filed trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for “Wren Sinclair” and “Zena Sterling” in the entertainment services classification. Here is the description of all of the trademarks.

“Mark For: [name] trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Madi Wrenkowski is known as Sinclair, and Olena Sadovska goes by Sterling in the ring.

Wrenkowski made her in-ring debut on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, competing in a battle royal for a future Women’s Title shot. Before joining WWE, she worked for the NWA and AEW. She is the former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Olens participated in a NIL tryout at WrestleMania 39 after previously swimming at Ohio State University. She made her ring debut last October at a live event in Davenport, Florida.