WWE Releases Key Creative Leader As Backstage Layoffs Begin

PWInsider.com reports that WWE has released between 10 and 12 staff members, including Christine Lubrano, Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations.

The layoffs also affected the photography and creative services departments. Lubrano had been with WWE since February 2021, following her previous role as Senior Vice President of Original Programming at IFC Films.

At this time, there is no word on whether any talent or wrestlers will be released, but additional updates are expected as more information becomes available.