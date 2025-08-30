WWE Reportedly Buying Local Ads During AEW Dynamite On HBO MAX

According to the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has been purchasing advertisements on HBO Max during episodes of AEW Dynamite to promote upcoming television tapings.

An example cited in the report is a recent episode of Dynamite that featured ads for an upcoming episode of RAW in Evansville, Indiana.

This move follows previous instances where AEW bought local ads on WWE programming, and vice versa.

However, this marks the first time WWE has utilized streaming platforms for such advertisements.