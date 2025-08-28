WWE Road To Clash In Paris Results From Cardiff, Wales (8/28/2025)

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE Road to Clash in Paris live event at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Ring Announcer: Byron Saxton

Alexa Bliss (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair) def. The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez (w/ Raquel Rodriguez)

Open Challenge: Joe Hendry def. The Miz

WWE Women’s U.S. Championship: Giulia (c) (w/ Kiana James) def. Zelina Vega

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis w/ Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan & Nikki Cross) (c) def. Rey Fénix & LA Knight — Gacy pinned Fénix

Jimmy & Jey Uso & Jacob Fatu def. MFT (WWE U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa & JC Mateo w/ Talla Tonga)

The War Raiders def. The New Day in under a minute — leading to a Street Fight challenge.

Street Fight: The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Nia Jax & Jade Cargill — Stratton pinned Jax

Main Event: CM Punk, Sami Zayn & PENTA def. The Judgment Day (WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh & WWE IC Champion Dominik Mysterio) — Punk pinned Mysterio