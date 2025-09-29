WWE Seemingly Unveils Who Helped Jacy Jayne At NXT No Mercy

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne successfully defended her title against Lola Vice at NXT No Mercy last Saturday night.

The match took a turn when a masked individual attacked Vice, allowing Jayne to secure the pinfall victory.

Interestingly, the NXT No Mercy results article on WWE.com initially revealed the identity of the masked attacker in its original version before it was edited. The original text of the article reads, “Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship thanks to a shocking assist from Lainey Reid.”

The edited article reads, “Jacy Jayne is still the NXT Women’s Champion, but not without some controversy.”

This comes after Reid has tried to align herself with Jayne for some time now on NXT TV.