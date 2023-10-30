WWE Sells Out 8 Consecutive SmackDown Shows Due To John Cena’s Return

John Cena is still a top draw for WWE.

“The Greatest of All-Time” has had a noticeable affect on WWE’s business in several ways since returning to the company for his latest extended run.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that largely due to Cena’s return and advertised appearances, WWE has sold out tickets for the past eight consecutive episodes of Friday Night SmackDown.

As noted, Cena is scheduled to face Solo Sikoa at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match is believed to be Cena’s final appearance in WWE for right now.

