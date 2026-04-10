WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/10/2026): San Jose, CA.

WWE is live tonight from “The Golden State.”

As the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to wind down, the company makes a stop this evening at the SAP Center in San Jose, California for the April 10, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, which airs live at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States, and Netflix for international viewers.

On tap for tonight’s show:

* Cody Rhodes addresses Randy Orton and Pat McAfee

* Drew McIntyre promises to “expose” Jacob Fatu

* Sami Zayn to address Trick Williams

* Pat McAfee vows a “massive surprise”

* Royce Keys to make TV in-ring debut

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.