Friday, April 10, 2026
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WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/10/2026): San Jose, CA.

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE is live tonight from “The Golden State.”

As the road to WrestleMania 42 continues to wind down, the company makes a stop this evening at the SAP Center in San Jose, California for the April 10, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, which airs live at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States, and Netflix for international viewers.

On tap for tonight’s show:

    * Cody Rhodes addresses Randy Orton and Pat McAfee
    * Drew McIntyre promises to “expose” Jacob Fatu
    * Sami Zayn to address Trick Williams
    * Pat McAfee vows a “massive surprise”
    * Royce Keys to make TV in-ring debut

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

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