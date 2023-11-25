WWE SmackDown Results – November 24, 2023

The road to WWE Survivor Series 2023 winds down tonight.

WWE returns on FS1 tonight at 8/7c for the WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships, Carlito will address Santos Escobar, and Kevin Owens will appear as a guest on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, November 24, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FS1.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/24/2023)

John Cena’s “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature kicks off the show as always. From there, this week’s show, which is airing on FS1 instead of FOX, opens with a video package looking back at the Women’s WarGames happening from last week.

Women’s WarGames Team Kicks Off The Show

We then get our first live look inside AllState Arena where Becky Lynch’s theme song hits. “The Man” makes her way out accompanied by Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi. The Women’s WarGames team make their way down to the ring, which has the WarGames double-sized cage hanging high above.

Now the camera settles at ringside where we see Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole and Corey Graves, the latter of which is finally back in his usual chair. They mention the Ruffles Fan Vote to decide who gets the Women’s WarGames Advantage on Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Lynch begins on the mic by saying it feels good to say “The Man has come back around to Friday Night SmackDown.” She talks about the women she has on her team for their WarGames showdown against Damage CTRL this coming weekend. She talks about happily accepting the offer to beat up Damage CTRL.

Belair talks about Damage CTRL going wild for some time now, but then gets interrupted by an extremely loud “EST! EST!” chant. She tells the fans she loves them. Belair says they’re ready to go to war. Shotzi starts doing a psycho laugh as she talks about thinking of all the carnage that is going to happen. She talks about Damage CTRL shaving her head.

Shotzi says they thought they could break her, but they only made her stronger and unbreakable. She can’t wait to unleash her frenzy of madness on them. She does another psycho laugh. Charlotte Flair gets a turn. “What Shotzi said,” she begins for a loud “WOOO!” in response from the crowd. As she continues to talk, Bayley comes out and interrupts her.

Bayley tries stirring the pot with Charlotte and Becky, claiming they used to talk trash about the other to her all the time. She also stirs the pot by telling Lynch it must suck to be picked last. A match is made for tonight featuring Charlotte & Lynch against two members of Damage CTRL. They wrap up soon after and then the commentators introduce a video package looking back at the Men’s WarGames happenings from Raw.

Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship

The Judgment Day (C) vs. The Street Profits

Back live inside the arena, The Judgment Day’s theme song hits and out comes the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest for their scheduled defense of the titles. As they settle into the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Bayley bragging about what she just did out there in the opener to Damage CTRL. They don’t seem happy with it. She tells them there’s no way Charlotte and Becky will co-exist tonight. She asks which two want to take them on. It ends up being decided that it will be she and Asuka teaming up.

From there, we return inside AllState Arena where The Street Profits’ new theme hits and out comes the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for their big title opportunity. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening title tilt here on the Survivor Series “go-home” episode of SmackDown on FS1.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see B-Fab once again by Bobby Lashley’s side watching the match unfold on a monitor backstage. Montez Ford hits a big diving spot from the ring to the floor for a big pop, but then Priest knocks him over the commentary desk to help The Judgment Day regain the offensive lead. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see the team Ford and Dawkins firing back up on offense. As they seem to have this one in the bag, we see Rhea Ripley get involved and provide an assist to The Judgment Day, setting Balor up for his Coup de Grace off the top-rope for the pin fall victory. With the win, The Judgment Day retain the tag-titles.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions: The Judgment Day

Issues Between Becky & Charlotte Heading Into Tonight’s Main Event?

We shoot backstage and we see Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair get into an argument after “The Queen” mentions talking to Nick Aldis on “The Man’s” behalf ahead of their main event tag-team match tonight against the Damage CTRL duo of Bayley and Asuka. Belair plays peacemaker between the two and then we head into another commercial break.

Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens & LA Knight

As we return from the break, we see a Dragon Lee video package and then return inside the AllState Arena where Grayson Waller’s theme hits. Waller is then shown in the ring, which is decked out with the set of The Grayson Waller Effect talk show segment.

Waller introduces his guest for this week, “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens. Owens’ theme hits and out comes Austin Theory dressed up like Owens, complete with the KO sleeveless t-shirt and the huffing-and-puffing upon arriving from the backstage area as he makes his way down to the ring.

The two have some fun back-and-forth but quickly Owens’ theme hits again and out comes the Real McCoy. He has some fun bantering with them and then LA Knight’s name gets said and “The Mega Star” joins the fun. Owens and Knight end up decking Theory and Waller and leaving them laying as we head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see Waller and Owens in the ring starting things off for their respective teams, as the Owens & Knight vs. Theory & Waller match is taking place now. Owens immediately jumps into the early offensive lead and then brings in Knight, who lights the crowd on fire as he continues to beat Waller down in the corner of the ring.

Theory and Waller start to shift the offensive momentum in their favor as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Owens and Knight take back over. Knight ultimately scores the pin for the win in a fun match.

Winners: Kevin Owens & LA Knight

Carlito Calls Out Santos Escobar

Now we shoot backstage where we see Becky Lynch approached by Bianca Belair. “The EST of WWE” tells “The Man” that she doesn’t know, nor care, what she and Charlotte Flair’s issues are. She says Lynch agreed to be on the team for WarGames and needs to put those issues aside.

She tells her and Flair to get on the same page tonight. Lynch says she’s asking her to be something she’s not, but she’ll be cool. She’ll be cool. She’ll be cool. After saying it three times to make sure fans see the transition coming up, we shoot back into the arena where we hear, “You wanna know what cool is?”

Carlito makes his way to the ring as a graphic flashes on the screen hyping Carlito “losing his cool” tonight. We head to a commercial break as he settles in the ring. When we return, the commentators introduce the Progessive Match Flo of the Week, which looks back at Santos Escobar’s savage attack of Rey Mysterio and the LWO.

Back live, Carlito mentions how his match against Santos Escobar at Survivor Series marks his first match at a WWE PLE in 13 years. He says that’s cool, but all he can think about is his friend Rey Mysterio being laid up in a hospital bed. He says all he can think about is getting revenge on the man responsible — Santos Escobar.

Santos comes out and takes Carlito to task for claiming Rey was always his family and the LWO. Santos asks where Carlito’s LWO tattoo is like the rest of the members have. He says the LWO isn’t the same and it’s because of Carlito. He says Rey’s career is over and he’ll never be the same because of Carlito. Santos and Carlito start brawling.

They are eventually broken up at ringside and separated by a ton of security. When Carlito thinks everything is cool (that’s how a pun is done, WWE), out comes Santos flying from the crowd behind him with a big knee that “injures” his arm. Santos is pulled back by security again as Carlito writhes in pain at ringside. We head to another commercial.

When we return, we see referees helping Carlito backstage as he grabs his arm. Out of nowhere we once again see Santos Escobar attack Carlito with a blindside assault. Dragon Lee ends up arriving on the scene to beat Santos down and make the save for Carlito.

Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes

We return inside AllState Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Pretty Deadly’s theme music. Out comes the duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. They make their way down to the ring for our next match of the evening, which will be contested in the men’s tag-team division.

They settle inside the squared circle, where a giant disco ball lowers above the middle of the ring. Michael Cole mentions he used to have a disco ball in his room when he was younger. The Brawling Brutes’ theme hits and Michael Cole, as always, proclaims it “FIGHT NIGHT!” as Ridge Holland and Butch make their way out to the ring.

As they head inside the ring, we see split-screen footage of Ridge Holland and Butch having issues last week, with Ridge pushing Butch away. We see Ridge fast-walking in front of Butch and even pushing him back when they get into the ring so he can start things off. The bell sounds and he immediately runs over Kit and Elton with lariats.

Very early into the match, we see Ridge Holland lose his cool and he simply walks out on Butch, leaving him to fight Pretty Deadly by himself. Eventually it is too much for him and Kit and Elton pick up the win.

Winners: Pretty Deadly

Dragon Lee To Replace Carlito At WWE Survivor Series 2023

Now we shoot to Shotzi who gives a heartfelt message to Charlotte Flair about how much her kind words meant to her at an important time in her life as a way of trying to convince her to get along with Becky Lynch at WarGames and tonight in the main event. We head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Kayla Braxton backstage with her special guest at this time, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. Aldis mentions Carlito is hurt bad and because of this, his match with Santos Escobar is postponed. Dragon Lee comes in and begs for the opportunity to fight Santos instead. Aldis gives it to him.

Bayley & Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

It’s main event time!

Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves run down the advertised lineup for tomorrow night’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE and then we shoot backstage and we see The Judgment Day. Balor and Priest say their tag title defense tonight was a good warm up for WarGames. They all send a message to Randy Orton and the rest of their opponents for WarGames.

Now we see Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch meet up backstage. They ask each other if they are good. They each claim they are. They walk off together and get ready for our tag-team main event, which will give fans a little preview of the showdown scheduled for the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 tomorrow night.

Back inside the arena, Damage CTRL’s theme hits and out comes Bayley and Asuka accompanied by IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai. They head to the ring together for our final match of the evening here on the WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Friday Night SmackDown. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the theme for the Damage CTRL duo’s opponents hits and out comes Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch accompanied by Bianca Belair and Shotzi. They make their way to the ring for our main event and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

We see some back-and-forth action in the early goings and then “The Queen” lights the crowd in Chi-Town on fire with a big moonsault to the floor. After this, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, some “CM Punk” chants start to spread but the women do a good job with the action in the ring to kill those.

The commentators announce on the broadcast that the results of the Ruffles Fan Vote to determine who gets the Women’s WarGames match advantage at WWE Survivor Series 2023 will be revealed during the Kickoff Show ahead of the PLE on Saturday night. Meanwhile, we see the Damage CTRL duo faring well in the ring. Charlotte starts to take over, as she beats Bayley down.

We see an accident from Lynch and Flair lead to some issues between the two again, which Bayley capitalizes on to steal the win via pin fall. Afterwards we see Damage CTRL celebrating while Lynch and Flair have words, in intense fashion, in the ring.

Michael Cole mentions how Bianca Belair better hurry up and get in there and place peacekeeper. She does exactly that. Lynch just walks off and leaves. The rest of the team stand in the ring and watch her go. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Bayley & Asuka