WWE SmackDown Results – September 15, 2023

The road to WWE Fastlane 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns on FOX tonight at 8/7c from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

On tap for tonight’s show is Finn Balor going one-on-one against AJ Styles, Asuka vs. Bayley, LA Knight vs. The Miz II, as well as John Cena appearing on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, September 15, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/15/2023)

The usual John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we shoot into the Ball Arena in Denver, CO. as the “Who better than me?! I don’t see nobody!” theme plays and the camera pans the crowd.

Pat McAfee Is In The House

We immediately hear the theme song for Pat McAfee and the former commentator makes his way to the ring as Michael Cole geeks out on commentary and Corey Graves bah-humbug’s. McAfee gets on the mic and tells the Mile High City that he loves them.

He says he was in town covering Deion Sanders and the Colorado football scene and saw online that SmackDown was an hour down the road. He says there was no way he wasn’t making the drive. As he continues talking, Austin Theory’s theme hits and out he comes.

Theory gets in the ring dressed almost identical to McAfee. He tells him this isn’t SmackDown, it’s Austin Theory Live. He tells him he’s gonna drop him in a couple seconds and then he can go back and talk about college football. McAfee says he ain’t gonna do a damn thing and points out how he dresses like him.

The Rock Is In The House

McAfee tells Theory this isn’t Austin Theory Live, it’s The People’s Show. He says we all know what that means.

“IF YA SMELL!!!!”

Out comes “The Brahma Bull,” folks, to an enormous sustained roar from the Denver crowd. The Rock soaks up the moment and takes some time before heading down to the ring, stopping briefly to grab a fans phone and take a selfie with it. He gives it back, climbs the ropes and throws his mighty fist in the air, Rock-style.

His theme dies down and the insanely loud “Rocky! Rocky!” chants break out. The Rock soaks up that as well. A loud “Holy sh*t!” chant breaks out and the television sound goes dead silent because of it.

The Rock stands in front of Theory and stares him up and down. Theory asks Rock if he knows who’s ring he’s in. He tells Rock it’s been a long time. Rock cuts him off, “Shut your b*tch ass up!” He takes his jacket off to reveal his own black tank-top and then he does his catchphrase. “Finally, The Rock has come back to Denver!”

Theory says finally the people get to see The Rock and Austin in the ring one last time, only not “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, but real Austin, the ass-kicker. The Rock continues but Theory cuts him off, “It doesn’t matter what The Rock says!” The Rock says, “See it does actually matter what The Rock says.” He says it matters more what the people say.

Rock tells Theory that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is his boy and if he were here right now, he’d say, “If you wanna see Rock kick this jabroni’s ass gimmie a hell yeah!” He tells Theory this side of the arena is gonna chant, “You are,” and the other side is gonna chant “an assh*le!” It has to be edited off TV, so doesn’t really play well for those at home. Funny stuff, nevertheless.

He stops them, but then switches and has each side of the arena say the opposite. It again gets heavily edited off the broadcast. Yikes. McAfee reminds Rock it’s a two-hour show, as the chants go on forever. Rock says he knows it’s a two-hour show, but The Rock and the people are having fun, baby! He tells Theory he’s gonna kick his ass in three seconds.

Theory tries jumping The Rock but The Rock fights back and spinebusters him down. He pops up and looks at the crowd and they explode, knowing what’s coming next. He doesn’t have an elbow pad, but he does his arm gesture and then hits the ropes, slides and hits the most electrifying move in all of sports and entertainment, “The People’s Elbow.”

His theme hits again and he then tells McAfee to do it, too. His theme cuts off and McAfee does “The People’s Elbow.” Awesome opener to this week’s show. Memorable stuff. If they don’t have The Rock do something with LA Knight tonight, it’ll be a let-down!

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Kevin Patrick and Michael Cole run down the lineup for tonight’s show and then we return into the arena where The Judgment Day theme hits. As it does, we see Finn Balor emerge. He heads down to the ring accompanied by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

As they head to the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, the theme for A.J. Styles hits and out comes “The Phenomenal One” for our opening contest. The fans in Denver give him a nice pop coming out.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Styles start off fast, but Balor takes over after a nice basement drop kick. He slaps a rear chin lock on Styles and brings him to the mat to slow him down.

Styles escapes the hold and starts to fight back. He fires up the crowd as he takes it to Balor, knocking him out of the ring near his fellow Judgment Day members. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Balor take over but then both guys collide into each other at the same time. When they get back up, Styles catches his second wind and starts to take it to The Judgment Day member. He splashes him in the corner and then hoists him up for a move but Balor rakes his eyes.

AJ goes for a hurricanrana off the top-rope but Balor knocks him off. He looks for a Coup de Grace, but Styles pops up and crotches him on the ropes. He drags him off in position for the Styles Clash but instead hits a back-breaker. Balor rolls out to the floor. Styles springboards onto him with a splash.

Styles hits Dominik Mysterio for getting in his way. He goes to springboard back into the ring on Balor but Damian Priest grabs his leg. The referee catches that one and ejects both Judgment Day members from ringside. Styles goes for a Phenomenal Forearm but Balor avoids it.

Jimmy Uso jumps in out of nowhere and blasts Styles, leading to Balor scoring the pin. Jimmy is shown smiling and laughing at ringside. After the match, we head to another commercial break.

