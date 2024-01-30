WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 1/26/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s Royal Rumble go-home episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.475 million viewers, with a rating of 0.71 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 2.78% from this past week’s 2.408 million viewers and up 14.52% from last week’s rating of 0.62 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by LA Knight battling the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one match.