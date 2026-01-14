WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 1/9/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network attracted an average of 990,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.26 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 15.74% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.175 million and a decrease of 7.14% from the prior week’s rating of 0.28 in the same demographic. The latest rating is the lowest since the December 19th episode, which scored 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic.

Additionally, the total audience for this episode was the lowest since the December 31st, 2025 episode, which garnered just 933,000 viewers. SmackDown ranked #2 for the night in ratings, trailing only the college football playoff game on ESPN, which drew a rating of 2.17 in the 18-49 demographic and 17.164 million viewers.

In 2026, WWE SmackDown is averaging a rating of 0.27 in the key 18-49 demographic and 1.083 million viewers, compared to the first two weeks of 2025, which averaged 0.43 and 1.482 million viewers.

The show was highlighted by a segment featuring “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against the new Undisputed WWE Champion, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, in a Three Stages of Hell Match.