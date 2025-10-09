WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 10/3/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.030 million viewers and a rating of 0.23 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 16.80% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.238 million viewers and 34.29% from last week’s rating of 0.35 in the key 18-49 demographic.

The episode was headlined by The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed) taking on Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Viper” Randy Orton in a Tag Team Match.