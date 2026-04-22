WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 4/17/2026

According to WrestleNomics, Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network attracted an average of 1.580 million viewers and achieved a rating of 0.42 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents an increase of 11.90% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.412 million and a rise of 16.67% from last week’s rating of 0.36 in the same demographic. However, the rating in the key 18-49 demographic was slightly lower than the 0.43 rating from two weeks ago. Nevertheless, the total audience for this episode was the highest since September 5, 2025, when it garnered 1.585 million viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.309 in the key 18-49 demographic, with an audience of 1.262 million viewers. In comparison, the same period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.467 and an average of 1.549 million viewers.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Best In The World” CM Punk.