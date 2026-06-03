WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 5/29/2026

According to WrestleNomics, last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.096 million viewers and a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This reflects a decline of 12.88% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.258 million and a decrease of 20.69% from the prior week’s rating of 0.29 in the same demographic. The 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic matches the rating from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the lowest since the February 13th episode aired on SYFY, which garnered 1.042 million viewers due to the Olympics.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.298 in the key 18-49 demographic and an average viewership of 1.247 million. In comparison, the same period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.444 and an average of 1.512 million viewers.

The episode was headlined by a segment featuring Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Ring General” GUNTHER.