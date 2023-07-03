WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 6/30/2023

The Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.510 million viewers on FOX, an increase from 2.354 million viewers.

The episode received a 0.69 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.61 rating a week before.

WWE Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly, Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight vs. Butch, Shotzi vs. Bayley was among the matches featured on the show. There was also a big main event segment featuring Roman Reigns. This was the final show before the Money in the Bank PLE on Saturday.

Last year, the episode drew 2.141 million viewers with a 0.49 18-49 demo rating.