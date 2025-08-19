WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 8/15/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.430 million viewers and a rating of 0.35 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 8.16% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.557 million viewers and 27.08% from last week’s rating of 0.48 in the same key demographic.

The episode was headlined by “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn taking on MFT (WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.