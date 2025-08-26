WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 8/22/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.258 million viewers and a rating of 0.35 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down 12.03% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.430 million viewers and even from last week’s rating of 0.35 in the same key demographic.

The episode was headlined by WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill taking on WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch and “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax in a tag team match immediately followed by a backstage segment with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, 17-Time World Champion John Cena and “The Maverick” Logan Paul.