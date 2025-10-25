WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Preview (10/25/2025): Prescott Valley, AZ.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc is live tonight from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, AZ.

The following matches are advertised for the October 25, 2025 premium live event, which will stream live in the U.S. via Peacock and Netflix for international viewers:

* Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams (NXT Title)

* Jacy Jane (c) vs. Tatum Paxley (NXT Women’s Title)

* The Broken Hardys (c) vs. DarkState (NXT Tag Titles)

* Ethan Page (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (NXT North American Title)

* Zaria (c) vs. Blake Monroe (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana & La Parka

