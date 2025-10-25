Reason Why Rhea Ripley Missed This Week’s WWE RAW

According to Fightful Select, Rhea Ripley was absent from this week’s episode of WWE RAW, held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The report did not clarify whether her absence was due to a nose injury she sustained during WWE’s tour of Japan over the weekend. During that tour, she competed in a Fatal 4-Way Match alongside Women’s Crown Jewel Champion and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez.

It remains uncertain if Ripley will appear on the upcoming episode of RAW this Monday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Ripley last appeared for the company on the October 13 episode of RAW, where she defeated Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors in a singles match before being attacked by Sane and Asuka post-match.