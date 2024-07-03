WWE Speed On X Results – July 3, 2024

WWE Speed On X is in the books for this week.
On Wednesday, the latest action in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Tournament took place, with Xavier Woods squaring off against Nathan Frazer.
The match saw The New Day member win with the Limit Break Elbow after a good back-and-forth battle.
With the victory, Xavier Woods will now challenge Andrade for the WWE Speed Championship on the episode coming up on Friday, July 5.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
Only one spot remains. Who will be the first to challenge @AndradeElIdolo THIS FRIDAY?! Will it be @WWEFrazer or @AustinCreedWins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WlaMqWxPoK
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2024