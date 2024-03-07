WWE Star Believes Fans Will “Dictate What Happens A Lot More On Our Show Now”

During an interview with Gorilla Position, WWE superstar Jinder Mahal commented about how the product has evolved since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over as chief executive officer.

“Those two promos that I had, one with The Rock and one with Seth Rollins, a lot of that was what I kind of wanted to say and I was giving the freedom of some level which was awesome. You’ve got to trust the performers. We are each individual we bring different things, and let everybody shine, right? It’s an exciting time for WWE, it’s an exciting time to be a WWE performer.”

“I really believe the WWE Universe, our fans, are going to dictate what happens a lot more on our show now. In the past sometimes when WWE was stuck in its ways, this is the direction we are going no matter, however, the crowd is going to react, they’re going to react.”