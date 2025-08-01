WWE Star Believes Sami Zayn Piggybacked Off Roman Reigns For Success

WWE star Karrion Kross appeared on The Tony Rose Morning Show to discuss various topics, including his belief that SummerSlam opponent Sami Zayn had to rely on Roman Reigns to achieve the success he has experienced.

Kross said, “That’s right, he’s got to say that Kross told the truth, which everybody already knows anyway. I wouldn’t agree with you that his rise was organic, I mean, he was piggybacking off Roman Reigns to get to where he’s been and ever since he hasn’t been able to piggyback off Roman Reigns, he hasn’t found the same success he did. Let’s just tell the truth here, you’re being nice. You’re trying to be unbiased. Let’s tell the truth, he’s a manipulator and a liar.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)