WWE Star Close To Medical Clearance After Five-Month Injury Layoff

A positive update has emerged regarding the status of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

According to PWInsiderElite.com, the legendary high-flyer is “getting closer to returning to the ring” and is expected to be at the WWE Performance Center next week as part of the final steps toward being medically cleared.

Mysterio has been sidelined since April after suffering a torn groin during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The report notes that while he is not yet cleared, his Performance Center appearance is part of the final process before an official return.

Although Mysterio had publicly hoped to return last month, his recovery appears to have taken slightly longer than expected. Given the nature of the injury, WWE has been cautious about rushing his comeback, especially considering the physical toll of his high-flying style.

Before his injury, Mysterio was featured on SmackDown in a feud with Legado Del Fantasma and Santos Escobar. Meanwhile, his son Dominik Mysterio has become one of Raw’s top stars, currently holding the Intercontinental Championship.

The impending return of Rey Mysterio is expected to provide a major boost to the SmackDown roster and give WWE another injection of star power heading into the fall season.