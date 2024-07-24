WWE Star Has Discussed The Possibility Of AJ Lee’s Return To The Ring With CM Punk

Pro Wrestling Illustrated interviewed WWE NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez, who was asked about the possibility of a match between herself and former WWE star AJ Lee. Roxanne stated the following.

“Definitely, yeah, I try (to talk to CM Punk about convincing AJ to return) but he tells me that he’s doing the same thing. He’s trying to get her to come back, he’s pulling her in but, I hope one day she decides to come back and have a match with me.”

Earlier this month, Punk commented on his wife AJ’s potential return:

“I don’t want to fall in the trap of saying ‘never say never’. I don’t wanna give people false hope. I also will not put words in her mouth and say, ‘I think this could happen.’ I think this is a brave new world, and I don’t think a lot of people thought I was gonna show up. It’s really all on her. She’s busy. I’m super proud of her. She’s doing her own thing…”

