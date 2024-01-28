WWE Star Hopes NJPW Legend Kazuchika Okada Ends Up In WWE

WWE star Bronson Reed recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture on a number of topics including how NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada is definitely one of the best wrestlers in the world and he hopes Okada ends up in WWE.

Reed said, “Something for me, when I was able to work with Okada in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I heard so much about Kazuchika Okada and how great he was.” “You always hear these things, but until you’re in the ring with someone, you don’t actually realize. When I was in the ring with him both times, I was like, ‘Okay, he is definitely, bar none, one of the best of the world.’”

“I never thought I would see the side of him leaving a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. What the future holds for him, I’m not too sure, but I would personally love to see him in WWE and also have that rubber match with him. At the moment, I’ve beaten him one, he’s beaten me once, we have to have that third match.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)