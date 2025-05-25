WWE Star Reportedly Taking Time Off Following Saturday Night’s Main Event

In a brutal showdown that pushed both men to their limits, Damian Priest scored a major victory over Drew McIntyre at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, closing out their intense rivalry inside a Steel Cage with a devastating exclamation point — a conchairto.

The violent finish shocked the Tampa crowd, as Priest delivered the vicious chair-assisted move to a prone McIntyre, sealing the win and potentially writing the Scottish Warrior off WWE television for the foreseeable future.

According to Fightful Select, McIntyre is expected to take time off from WWE following the match. The conchairto spot was reportedly planned as a storyline exit, giving the former WWE Champion a dramatic sendoff after months of intense competition. One source cited contractual reasons as part of the reason for McIntyre’s absence, though further details remain closely guarded.

Adding to the concern, McIntyre recently acknowledged in an interview that he had been wrestling through injuries, further fueling speculation that time off was not only necessary from a business standpoint but critical for his health.

With Damian Priest continuing to rise through the ranks and McIntyre’s future uncertain, this match may mark a turning point for both men. Priest’s win, delivered in such a brutal fashion, cements him as a serious threat heading into the summer, while McIntyre’s departure raises questions about what’s next for one of WWE’s most battle-tested warriors.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for breaking updates on Drew McIntyre’s status, contract developments, and exclusive backstage coverage.