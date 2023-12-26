WWE Star Returning To In-Ring Action Earlier Than Expected

WWE is returning to the road for its post-Christmas live event tour, which begins tonight with shows in Baltimore and New York City after taking its talent and crew off for the holidays.

It was previously assumed that WWE would be without Sami Zayn for the remainder of December and the beginning of 2024. That is not the case, as plans have changed.

WWE did an injury spot in Zayn’s match with Drew McIntyre on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, allowing McIntyre to go over, and McIntyre attacked him after the match because Zayn reportedly asked for time off, which WWE granted.

WWE later stated that Zayn was “injured” with a “partially torn meniscus,” but no timetable for his return was given.

Zayn confirmed on Twitter that he would be back on the road with WWE for the tour. It’s still unclear why Zayn requested time off or what prompted him to return earlier than expected.

Zayn stated:

“I WILL be performing on WWE’s Holiday Tour. 5 great cities in 5 nights to end 2023, the wildest year of my career.

Tonight – MSG. New York City

Tomorrow – Boston

Dec 28 – Montreal

Dec 29 – Toronto

Dec 30 – Los Angeles

Crazy times. Lots of love. Thanks for letting me play x.”

He followed up with, “Haven’t been very active on here lately. It’s been a crazy and in some ways difficult time for me, but I’m so grateful to be in such great cities, with such great fans, to end such a remarkable year. This life has been too good to me. Just know I’m very happy to be here with you.”