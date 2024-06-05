WWE Star Seemingly Teases TNA Wrestling Appearance

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE’s collaboration with TNA Wrestling is expected to continue after Jordynne Grace’s appearances. There is speculation that the crossover will continue at TNA events like the Against All Odds PPV on June 14th at Cicero Stadium near Chicago.

Brooks Jensen expressed his frustrations to Vic Joseph and Booker T during a commercial break at WWE NXT on June 4th, 2024, but was then “removed” from the building. In a video posted on Twitter/X, Jensen hinted at a potential appearance for TNA (formerly Impact) Wrestling.

“I just wanna know why. Why, of all people in the Performance Center, me? For three years I’ve busted my tail. I’ve said yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am. I’ve done all the right things to make it to the top, but for some reason, they just don’t see it in me. When I try to voice my opinion, when I try to ask the questions of why, instead of sitting back and taking it, they throw me out of the building? You know what the best thing about this is now? I can go anywhere I want. Who knows? Maybe I can make an impact.”

Grayson Waller expressed support for Jensen by writing the following:

“Not surprised, I dealt with the same BS at the end of my NXT run. Go show them who you are mate.”