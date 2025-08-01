WWE Star Zelina Vega Signs With Prototype Talent Agency

According to Deadline, Zelina Vega is the latest WWE star to sign with Prototype Talent Agency, joining a roster that includes wrestling talents like Cody Rhodes, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Billy Gunn.

The report also mentioned that one of her focuses outside of WWE will be pursuing voiceover roles.

Tonight, on the SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown, Vega is set to challenge Giulia for the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

In addition to her wrestling career, Vega has appeared as AJ Lee in the film “Fighting With My Family” and has done voiceover work for “Street Fighter 6.”