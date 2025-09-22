WWE Star’s Injury Feared To Be Career-Threatening

A troubling update has surfaced regarding the condition of WWE star Piper Niven, who has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since late August.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that there is concern within WWE that the injury could be career-threatening.

“There’s concern that it could be career-ending, so whatever it is, I mean, it’s serious,” Alvarez reported. “Hopefully she can come back, but she is out due to injury.”

Niven was last seen on the August 22nd episode of SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland, shortly after scoring a big singles win over Charlotte Flair, who currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Alexa Bliss.

Since forming “The Secret Hervice” with Chelsea Green in August 2023, Niven has been a cornerstone of WWE’s women’s tag division. The duo became champions after Sonya Deville’s injury left Green without a partner, and the pair quickly gained popularity.

To explain her absence on-screen, Green jokingly claimed via social media that Niven was away on a “top-secret special assignment” while keeping their act alive. Most recently, Green teamed with Alba Fyre in an unsuccessful challenge against Flair and Bliss, highlighting the uncertainty of the team’s future.

With no official details about the nature of Niven’s injury and a return timeline unclear, WWE fans are left concerned about her long-term career prospects.