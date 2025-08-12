WWE Star’s Near 200-Day Singles Undefeated Streak Ends On WWE Raw

Former Women’s World Champion IYO SKY’s nearly 200-day undefeated streak in singles competition has come to a stunning end. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, SKY was defeated by Roxanne Perez following interference from her former tag team partners.

Originally, SKY was scheduled to challenge Naomi for the Women’s World Championship. However, after Naomi was not medically cleared, the match was changed to a non-title bout against Perez.

The finish came when SKY’s former Kabuki Warriors teammates, Asuka and Kairi Sane, appeared on the ring apron. Perez capitalized by shoving SKY into them before rolling her up for the win.

The loss marks SKY’s first singles defeat since February 3, 2025, and her first pinfall loss since December 30, 2024, when she was defeated by Lyra Valkyria.

For Perez, the victory continues an impressive run, with four wins in her last six televised singles matches. The post-match fallout now sets the stage for a heated rivalry between SKY and her former Kabuki Warriors partners on Raw.