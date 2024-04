A total of 10 WWE stars will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which was taped prior to this past weekend.

The men’s team will be comprised of Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins and LA Knight, while the women’s team will be comprised of Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, Sonya Deville and Michin.