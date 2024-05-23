WWE SummerSlam 2-Night PLE Set For 8/1 & 8/2 In Minneapolis, MN.

The location for WWE SummerSlam 2026 has been announced.

On Thursday, WWE surfaced on social media to announce that their annual WWE SummerSlam premium live event will take place across two nights on August 1 and August 2, 2026.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also chimed in on X to comment on the big news.

“The Biggest Event of the Summer is getting even bigger,” he wrote. “The first-ever two-night SummerSlam comes to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on August 1-2, 2026.”