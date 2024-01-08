WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Wenatchee, WA 1/7/2024

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Toyota Town Center in Wenatchee, WA. Results courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam.
* LA Knight defeats Jimmy Uso (with Solo Sikoa)
* Nia Jax defeats Ivy Nile
* Brutus & Julius Creed defeat Dominick Mysterio & JD McDonagh
* Street Fight Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
* OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa
* WWE Women’s Title Match: Shotzi defeats champion Iyo Sky via DQ, Sky retains
* Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, & Shotzi defeat Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Iyo Sky
* WWE World Title Match: Seth Rollins (c) defeats Drew McIntyre to retain title