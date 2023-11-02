WWE Superstar’s Brother Officially Signs With AEW

Tony Khan has added a new name to his AEW talent roster on a full-time basis as the promotion looks to expand.

For years, the promotion has been criticized for having a large roster with limited spots, but this has been mitigated by the expansion of television shows across Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and the ROH brand.

In addition to working for AAA, Dralistico, Dragon Lee’s brother, has signed a contract with AEW after working as the second Mistico in CMLL until his departure in 2021.

Last year, he began appearing for All Elite Wrestling as a member of La Faccion Ingobernable alongside his brother Rush, Preston Vance, and Jose the Assistant.

Despite AEW’s interest, Lee decided to sign with WWE in December. Lee pushed WWE to sign his brother, but they declined.

He made it official on Wednesday by sharing a video of himself signing a contract with AEW and shaking hands with the AEW President, which was recently added to the roster page on AEW’s website.

You can check out his post below: