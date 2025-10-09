WWE Talent List Revealed For Crown Jewel Weekend In Perth

WWE is traveling to Perth, Australia, for SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW, with several stars expected to be in the city from Friday through Monday.

The following names have been announced for photo opportunities at the Crown Jewel store, indicating that they will be in the city and may potentially appear on television:

* Aleister Black

* Bayley

* Bron Breakker

* Bronson Reed

* Chelsea Green

* Damian Pries

* Dominik Mysterio

* Dragon Lee

* Drew McIntyre

* Grand Americano

* GIULIA

* Grayson Waller

* IYO SKY

* The Usos

* Jacob Fatu

* Roxanne Perez

* Zelina Vega

* LA Knight

* Raquel Rodriguez

* Maxxine Dupri

* Rhea Ripley

* Sami Zayn

* Tiffany Stratton

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* The Miz

* Stephanie Vaquer

* The New Day

* The Street Profits