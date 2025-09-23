WWE Talent Make Surprise Pro Wrestling NOAH Debut

The working relationship between WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH continued to grow this week as NXT stars Charlie Dempsey and Harlem Lewis made a surprise appearance at NOAH’s N1 Finals event inside Tokyo’s famed Korakuen Hall.

Dempsey, son of WWE legend William Regal, addressed the crowd and revealed that he and Lewis would be competing in multiple matches for NOAH throughout October. The first match will see the two face each other in a singles contest on October 4 in Nagoya. Just a week later, they will unite as a tag team to take on a NOAH tandem at Wrestle Odyssey on October 11 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. Dempsey also teased a third match back at Korakuen Hall, though the date has yet to be announced.

The move was foreshadowed on last week’s episode of NXT, where Dempsey told his No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Wren Sinclair that he’d be heading to Japan for a month, leaving her to “hold the fort” in his absence.

While Dempsey has established himself as a prominent technical wrestler on NXT TV, Harlem Lewis is still a rising name. He has yet to debut on the weekly show but has featured on NXT Level Up and in season two of WWE LFG. This NOAH excursion marks his biggest opportunity to date.

The partnership is the latest in WWE’s expanding network of cross-promotional exchanges under Triple H’s leadership. Alongside NOAH, WWE has also collaborated with TNA, which has led to crossover moments such as Jordynne Grace entering the Royal Rumble, Joe Hendry’s regular NXT appearances, and even Randy Orton working with TNA talent at WrestleMania.