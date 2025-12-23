WWE Teases Je’Von Evans’ Next Step After RAW Win

Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW featured “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans going up against Rayo Americano, a member of Los Americanos, in a singles match.

Evans emerged victorious from the match. As he was arriving at the arena, Michael Cole referred to him as a “soon-to-be free agent.”

During the show, Evans had a conversation with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who expressed interest in having him join the red brand.

Currently, Evans is part of the WWE NXT roster. He has made several appearances on RAW and SmackDown, most recently teaming up with TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater at Saturday Night’s Main Event against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

There is currently no information on when Evans will officially become a member of a main roster brand or which brand he will join, but updates will be provided as they become available.