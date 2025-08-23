WWE To Hold First Melbourne Event In Six Years This October

WWE has announced that they will hold a Supershow live event on Wednesday, October 15th, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

The event will feature appearances by Rhea Ripley, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, IYO SKY, the World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, The New Day, and many more.

You can check out the full announcement below:

WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), announced its return to Melbourne, Australia, for the first time in six years at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, October 15.

Fans attending WWE SuperShow Australia will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Australia’s own Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, IYO SKY, World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor & JD McDonagh, The New Day, and many more*.

*Talent subject to change