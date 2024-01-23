WWE To Hold Mandatory Employee Meeting Today

WWE has scheduled a meeting with its corporate employees for this afternoon, following two major announcements.

First, WWE announced. TKO, the parent company of WWE and UFC, has appointed Dwayne Johnson to its Board of Directors. Brad Keywell has also been added to the TKO Board of Directors. The additions will bring TKO’s board of directors to 13 members, up from 11.

The announcement also stated that WWE and Johnson had entered into a services and merchandising agreement, which granted Johnson trademark ownership of The Rock’s name.

Following that announcement, it was revealed that WWE and Netflix had reached an agreement to move Monday Night RAW to the streaming service in January 2025. The deal is estimated to be worth more than $5 billion over ten years. RAW will continue to air on Mondays and will run for three hours.

According to PWInsider, the WWE will hold an all-hands-on-deck employee meeting today at 4 p.m. The employees were informed yesterday.

Although it is unclear what the meeting will be about, given the magnitude of the announcements, it is most likely one of them.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.