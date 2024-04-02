WWE To Reveal WrestleMania XL Set Design During Special Live Stream On 4/4

* WWE will unveil the official set design for WrestleMania XL during a special set reveal live stream on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitch on Thursday, April 4.

* WWE Speed will officially premiere on Wednesday, April 3 on X at 12pm E / 9am P.

* A special “Countdown to WWE Hall of Fame” show will air live on Peacock this Friday, April 5, starting at 10pm E / 7pm P, leading into the actual WWE Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony, which will also air on Peacock on Friday.

* “Countdown To WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024” will premiere live on Peacock and across all of WWE’s social and digital platforms on Saturday, April 6 at 11am E / 8am P.

* “Countdown To WrestleMania XL” will stream live at 5pm E / 2pm P on Peacock and across all of WWE’s social and digital platforms on Saturday as well.